Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Boosts Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,737,438,000 after acquiring an additional 340,415 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,651,472,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,875,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,479,000 after acquiring an additional 118,311 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,382,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,177,000 after acquiring an additional 148,764 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,588,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,920,000 after acquiring an additional 305,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NEE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.40.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $352,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,069.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David L. Porges bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $274.67 per share, with a total value of $824,010.00. Insiders have sold a total of 19,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,750,035 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $230.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,265,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,675. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $111.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.49. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $174.80 and a 52-week high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

