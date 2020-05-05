Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Buys 1,205 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,160 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COST. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.75.

NASDAQ COST traded up $2.57 on Monday, reaching $304.49. 2,476,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,432,934. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $233.05 and a one year high of $325.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.