Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Cuts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,822 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,245 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 71,122 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,119,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $49,958.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TGT. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, Nomura lowered their target price on Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

NYSE TGT traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,590,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,135,919. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.59. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $70.03 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The stock has a market cap of $54.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. Target’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

