Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Cuts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,432 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 19,853 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 123,253 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,737,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 121,502 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,300,000 after buying an additional 15,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $287.54. 2,893,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,644,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.59. The company has a market capitalization of $269.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.77.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

