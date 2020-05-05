Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,245 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,050,510,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 34,603,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,634,000 after acquiring an additional 581,152 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 11,950.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,522,000 after acquiring an additional 26,591,205 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,941,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,351,000 after buying an additional 119,198 shares during the period. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.93. The company had a trading volume of 45,796,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,001,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $198.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.60. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.23.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.74.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

