Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,077 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 40,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 7,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 51,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.74.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.93. 45,796,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,001,289. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.23.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

