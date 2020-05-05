Bank of America Raises Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $205.00

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MCD. Longbow Research lowered their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $168.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $207.48.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.87. 4,025,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,187,792. Mcdonald’s has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.68.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 73.42% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

