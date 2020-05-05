Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $68.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, "BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting which centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for midsize and large organizations. BlackLine, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California."

BL has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Blackline from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub cut Blackline from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Blackline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Blackline in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.38.

Blackline stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.66. 828,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,764. Blackline has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $74.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.94 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.92.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $82.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackline will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blackline news, insider Mario Spanicciati sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $9,177,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,469.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $387,258.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,532.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackline by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 30,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Blackline by 5.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Blackline by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackline by 8.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Blackline by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

About Blackline

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

