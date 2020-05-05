Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Blueprint Medicines to post earnings of ($2.14) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.36. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 522.75% and a negative return on equity of 72.52%. The company had revenue of $51.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.83) earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was up 4888.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Blueprint Medicines to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.97. The stock had a trading volume of 345,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,852. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.04. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $102.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85.

Several brokerages have commented on BPMC. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $103.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $1,042,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,368,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marion Dorsch sold 1,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $63,722.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,749.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

