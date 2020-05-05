BMO Capital Markets Boosts Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $291.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $274.00 to $291.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a market perform rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $252.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Amgen from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $244.65.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.91. 2,032,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,147,539. The firm has a market cap of $135.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,753 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Amgen by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 110,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,657,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 24,240.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 1,211,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Amgen by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 174,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,957,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Read More: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.