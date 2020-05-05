Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lessened its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 84.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.9% in the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 15,962 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 204.1% in the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 14.1% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,544 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Boeing from $375.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.50.

BA stock traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $131.46. The stock had a trading volume of 30,674,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,715,496. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $391.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.46 and a 200 day moving average of $286.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

