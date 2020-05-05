Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Boot Barn posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.75 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on Boot Barn from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Boot Barn from $53.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2,925.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth $62,000.

Shares of Boot Barn stock remained flat at $$18.00 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,252,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.91. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

