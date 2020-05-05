Bray Capital Advisors Acquires 1,900 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors owned 0.14% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SSO. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the first quarter worth $254,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 198.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the first quarter worth $1,325,000. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the first quarter worth $355,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,876,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,586,258. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.23. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12 month low of $64.83 and a 12 month high of $166.50.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

