Bray Capital Advisors Acquires 3,438 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,153 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PANW. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2,150.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 225 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,153.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 163 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.31.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total value of $4,744,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John Donovan bought 8,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $184.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,406.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,805.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 43,050 shares of company stock worth $9,063,422 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $6.37 on Tuesday, hitting $198.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,096,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,141. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $251.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

