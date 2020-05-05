Bray Capital Advisors Cuts Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Bray Capital Advisors lessened its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,146 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded down $2.63 on Tuesday, reaching $179.24. 3,826,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,171,980. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $221.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.15. The company has a market cap of $135.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 73.42%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on MCD shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.48.

In related news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

