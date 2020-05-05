Bray Capital Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Bray Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in United Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 98,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 214,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,595,000 after buying an additional 8,011 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 33,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North American Management Corp grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 190,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,929,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UTX traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.85. 15,606,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $69.02 and a 52-week high of $158.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UTX shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.07.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

