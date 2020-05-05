Bray Capital Advisors Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 24,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH remained flat at $$62.20 during trading on Tuesday. 942,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,835. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.31. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $62.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

