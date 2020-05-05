Bray Capital Advisors Purchases 650 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 53,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP grew its position in Deere & Company by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $166.65 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $205.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.93.

NYSE:DE traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $135.15. 1,122,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,057,069. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.89 and its 200-day moving average is $161.16. The firm has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.93. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $181.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,346,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at $12,099,372. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

