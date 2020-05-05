Bray Capital Advisors Sells 1,965 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Bray Capital Advisors lessened its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Paychex were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tom Bonadio acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,362.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.68. 1,466,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,609,544. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.48. The company has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

