Bray Capital Advisors Sells 4,257 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Bray Capital Advisors decreased its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,257 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,909,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,200,000 after acquiring an additional 181,997 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $536,603,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,330,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,202,000 after acquiring an additional 65,732 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,197,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,724,000 after acquiring an additional 98,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,447,000 after acquiring an additional 279,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.75. 2,255,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,436,900. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.71. Prudential Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $103.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.95.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $3,833,297.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,235,590.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 33,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $3,236,640.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,189 shares in the company, valued at $9,168,604.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,344 shares of company stock worth $8,335,072 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. ValuEngine lowered Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.25.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

