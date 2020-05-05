Bray Capital Advisors Sells 595 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bray Capital Advisors reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in FedEx were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FedEx by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,029,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,523,004,000 after acquiring an additional 105,441 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of FedEx by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,136,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $744,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,883 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of FedEx by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,036,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $761,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,770 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,273,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $493,859,000 after acquiring an additional 104,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,421 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $493,159,000 after acquiring an additional 282,380 shares in the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FedEx news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on FedEx from $136.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on FedEx from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on FedEx from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.61.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,702,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,461. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $186.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.65, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

