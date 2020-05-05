Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) will announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.48. Brixmor Property Group also posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BRX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Compass Point raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.06.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.53 per share, with a total value of $31,325.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 6,368 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $130,671.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $289,625 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 144,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,307,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,888,000 after buying an additional 99,775 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 50,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 133,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 56,042 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BRX stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.94. 6,337,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,989,084. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.42%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.69%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

