Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. Has $73.81 Million Stock Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 892,071 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 131,929 shares during the quarter. Nike comprises approximately 8.6% of Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Nike worth $73,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nike by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Nike news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $102.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Nike from $117.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Nike in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.18.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,348,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,217,421. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.51 and a 200 day moving average of $92.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $132.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

