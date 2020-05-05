Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. Invests $71.63 Million in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,565,374 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,625,000. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 8.3% of Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.42. 23,390,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,115,223. Uber Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $47.08. The firm has a market cap of $46.77 billion and a PE ratio of -3.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $771,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,599,729 shares in the company, valued at $177,503,542.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $6,295,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $65,398,000. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on UBER shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cfra raised Uber Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.19.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

