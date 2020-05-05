Brokerages Anticipate Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.02. Boston Scientific reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 112.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 39.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.55.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,511 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $63,930.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,767.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $318,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,421.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,389 shares of company stock worth $1,974,345 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $10,113,711,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,256,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,724,783,000 after buying an additional 1,080,641 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,011,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $857,696,000 after buying an additional 449,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $671,833,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,582,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $614,212,000 after buying an additional 1,354,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.81. 7,002,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,270,366. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $46.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.96. The stock has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

