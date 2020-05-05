Brokerages Set Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Target Price at $61.20

Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cubic in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Cubic from $76.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cubic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cubic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

CUB traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,192. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cubic has a twelve month low of $30.86 and a twelve month high of $75.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Cubic had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $328.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cubic will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans acquired 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.46 per share, with a total value of $252,637.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,255.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce G. Blakley sold 4,282 shares of Cubic stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $168,924.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cubic by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,684,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,643,000 after purchasing an additional 161,075 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Cubic by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 612,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,968,000 after purchasing an additional 171,916 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Cubic by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 164,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,485,000 after purchasing an additional 14,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Cubic by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 17,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cubic during the 4th quarter worth $18,799,000.

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

