Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) will announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.23. Brookline Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 44%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brookline Bancorp.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.45). Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $71.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.56 million.

BRKL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Brookline Bancorp stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.93. The stock had a trading volume of 418,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.02 million, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average is $14.40. Brookline Bancorp has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $16.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.82%.

In related news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carl M. Carlson acquired 3,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,330.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

Further Reading: Total Return

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookline Bancorp (BRKL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.