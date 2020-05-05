Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.30. Brown & Brown posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $698.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their price target on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

Shares of BRO stock traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $36.56. 1,705,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,349. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $48.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.29%.

In other news, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $216,567.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

