Bull Street Advisors LLC Acquires 2,765 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 65.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the quarter. Anthem makes up 1.4% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Anthem by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 7.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.85.

In other Anthem news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,558,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,366,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total value of $5,373,632.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,444,657.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANTM traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $275.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,177,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,293. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.42 and its 200 day moving average is $273.80. The stock has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97. Anthem Inc has a 12-month low of $171.03 and a 12-month high of $312.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

