Bull Street Advisors LLC Acquires 5,025 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 54.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 1.7% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 52,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 238,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 21,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 82,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.8% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $444,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADP stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.82. 1,672,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,668,003. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.23. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $182.32. The company has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. UBS Group raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.15.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

