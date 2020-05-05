Bull Street Advisors LLC Buys 10,566 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,566 shares during the quarter. SYSCO accounts for 1.9% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in SYSCO by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Argus cut shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.12.

SYY traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,367,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,318,086. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.51 and its 200-day moving average is $71.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

