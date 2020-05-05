Bull Street Advisors LLC Buys 832 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital One National Association bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,345,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 24,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 16,343 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000.

NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,676,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,704,255. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.82 and a twelve month high of $95.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.92.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

