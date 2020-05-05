Bull Street Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 89.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.4% in the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Diageo by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Diageo by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 92,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $896,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Shares of DEO stock traded down $2.62 on Tuesday, hitting $134.78. 443,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,850. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.42. Diageo plc has a one year low of $100.52 and a one year high of $176.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

