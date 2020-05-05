Bull Street Advisors LLC Has $2.47 Million Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 2.2% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 10.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 32,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 20,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,142,000. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,189,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in Amgen by 739.3% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 403,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,276,000 after buying an additional 355,040 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.65.

In other Amgen news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,753. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $5.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.36. 1,975,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,797,638. The company has a market capitalization of $135.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.57.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.