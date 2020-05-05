Bull Street Advisors LLC Has $244,000 Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SUB. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,697,000 after acquiring an additional 57,913 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 29,381 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,603,000 after buying an additional 26,631 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,686,000. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,544,000.

Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.27. 165,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,761. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.46. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $97.45 and a 1-year high of $108.21.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

