Bull Street Advisors LLC Has $474,000 Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 125.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUE. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 27,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Nucor by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 52,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $10,331,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Nucor by 26.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 407,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,686,000 after acquiring an additional 86,222 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in shares of Nucor by 5.0% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 50,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered Nucor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.69.

Shares of NUE traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,724,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,152. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.86. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $58.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 10.52%. Nucor’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

