Bull Street Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 53.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 1.7% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on HON. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.88.

HON stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,120,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,889,538. The company has a market capitalization of $97.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.