Bull Street Advisors LLC Purchases 6,556 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 78.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In related news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total transaction of $119,775.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,631.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $286,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,334 shares of company stock worth $3,198,724. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Republic Services from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.64.

Shares of NYSE RSG traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.48. 1,531,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,292. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $100.91. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.46.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 13.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.