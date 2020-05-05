Bull Street Advisors LLC Purchases 7,050 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 115,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 267,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,729,000 after purchasing an additional 39,907 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 43,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 5,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 10,491 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.53.

NYSE EMR traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.70. 3,124,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,674,981. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $78.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.75. The company has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,290.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

