Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $21.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.71.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,238,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,068,602. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.27. Cabot Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $386.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.19 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 254,622 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 94,890 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth $2,699,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,651 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 163,625 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth $10,476,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth $4,212,000. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

