Calithera Biosciences (CALA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect Calithera Biosciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CALA traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $7.05. The company had a trading volume of 803,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,221. The company has a quick ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Calithera Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $8.18. The stock has a market cap of $449.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average is $5.26.

In other Calithera Biosciences news, VP Stephanie Wong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CALA shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Calithera Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

