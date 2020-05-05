Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for Imax (NYSE:IMAX)

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Imax (NYSE:IMAX) in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IMAX. Benchmark upgraded shares of Imax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Imax from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Imax from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wedbush cut shares of Imax from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Imax from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.22.

NYSE:IMAX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,323,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,208. Imax has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average is $17.38. The firm has a market cap of $682.52 million, a P/E ratio of -61.11 and a beta of 1.49.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.27). Imax had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Imax’s quarterly revenue was down 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Imax will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard L. Gelfond purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. Also, VP Robert D. Lister sold 21,626 shares of Imax stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $306,656.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,209.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,744 shares of company stock worth $549,390 in the last three months. 20.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Imax by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,237,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,294,000 after acquiring an additional 413,885 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Imax by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,715,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,050,000 after purchasing an additional 86,464 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in Imax by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,199,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after purchasing an additional 115,038 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Imax by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,805,000 after purchasing an additional 21,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Imax in the 4th quarter valued at $21,624,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

