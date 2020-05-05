Canada Goose Holdings Inc (TSE:GOOS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (TSE:GOOS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$49.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Canada Goose from C$50.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Canada Goose from C$50.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Cowen cut Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$67.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from C$57.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Canada Goose from C$50.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

In other Canada Goose news, Senior Officer Carrie Baker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.00, for a total transaction of C$700,000.00.

Shares of TSE:GOOS traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$32.23. 260,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,546. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of C$18.27 and a 52 week high of C$71.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.06, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 23.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.75.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

