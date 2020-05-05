Capital Product Partners (CPLP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Capital Product Partners to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $26.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.53 million. Capital Product Partners had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 112.99%. On average, analysts expect Capital Product Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CPLP traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.35. The stock had a trading volume of 129,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,299. Capital Product Partners has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $180.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is 168.67%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPLP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

