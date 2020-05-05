Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,169 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 79.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.7% in the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 42,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 8,880 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $2,231,000. Community Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.3% in the first quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $46,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE MRK traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,444,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,012,005. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The stock has a market cap of $194.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.