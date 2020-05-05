Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Buys 443 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,066 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in Nike by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 32,347 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Nike by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $454,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,633 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in Nike by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 24,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Nike by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 36,560 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NKE. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nike in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.18.

In other Nike news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nike stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $85.75. 6,347,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,217,420. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $132.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

