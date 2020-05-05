Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Has $699,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities lowered Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.25.

NYSE HON traded down $2.05 on Monday, reaching $135.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,117,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,898,530. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.82 and its 200-day moving average is $164.88. The stock has a market cap of $96.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

