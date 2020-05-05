Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Purchases 481 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 148.9% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $59.95. 6,363,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,001,602. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.94. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CVS Health from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.31.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.