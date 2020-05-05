Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.70.

In related news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,826,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,417,994. The stock has a market cap of $120.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.36.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 165.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.