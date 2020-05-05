Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 1,522.2% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 581.8% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $6.56 on Monday, reaching $199.27. 3,902,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,201,859. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.81. Clorox Co has a 52 week low of $144.12 and a 52 week high of $214.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Clorox from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cfra increased their target price on Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus raised Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.23.

In related news, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total value of $42,724,713.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,870,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $147,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,750 shares of company stock worth $43,218,097 over the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

